There’s a Harry Potter-inspired afternoon tea in town

Soho bakery Cutter & Squidge is hosting an afternoon tea with a twist: an immersive potions class in its ‘wizarding classroom’.

Kicking off on May 3, the 2.5-hour sessions promise to give you the opportunity to make your own edible and drinkable potions ‘under the guidance of a potion master’. One such brew will be called ‘galaxy juice’, and you’ll make it in a big black pot by mixing together passionfruit, hibiscus and ‘unicorn tears’. After the potion-making, you’ll be given a seven-course afternoon tea that features the bakery’s signature ‘biskie’ – a three-way cross between a biscuit, a cookie and cake.

The wizardy decor for the experience was created by one of the designers behind the Potter studio tour, but Cutter & Squidge would like you to know they’re not officially associated with the wizarding franchise. Better not go in expecting any wingardium leviosa jokes, then.

Book a place at The Potion Room via the Cutter & Squidge website. There are three sessions every day from Thursday May 3 at £49.50 per person.

Here’s our pick of London’s best afternoon teas.

Sign up to Time Out for food news first.