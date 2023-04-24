London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jo di Bona
Jo Di Bona

There’s a huge immersive street art exhibition coming to Camden

Street art, but, like, really big

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

There are so many important, philosophical questions. Like: when a tree falls in the forest and no one’s around to hear it, does it still make a sound? How many angels can dance on the head of a pin? And, most importantly, is it still street art if it’s not on the street but in a fancy gallery in Camden? That’s what Schopenhauer and Nietzsche would have been debating if they were still alive.

But they’re not, they’re dead, so they can’t buy themselves tickets to Colors Festival, the UK iteration of a hugely popular exhibition that has already drawn crowds in New York and Paris. The show is made up of massive wall-sized murals, and the London version is promising ‘XXL sized art’ that ‘will be plastered across a series of immersive rooms that are each themed by a colour’. They haven’t announced what artists are in the London show, but if the other exhibitions are anything to go by, you can expect really big paintings of faces, mainly. But, you know, immersive.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you can sign up to the waitlist and pass the time before it opens brushing up on your Heidegger and Kant.

Colors Festival opens May 26. Tickets on sale from Apr 27, join the waiting list here. 

Can't wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.

Can't wait, won;'t pay? Here's a whole bunch of free shows.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.