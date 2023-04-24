There’s a huge immersive street art exhibition coming to Camden

There are so many important, philosophical questions. Like: when a tree falls in the forest and no one’s around to hear it, does it still make a sound? How many angels can dance on the head of a pin? And, most importantly, is it still street art if it’s not on the street but in a fancy gallery in Camden? That’s what Schopenhauer and Nietzsche would have been debating if they were still alive.



But they’re not, they’re dead, so they can’t buy themselves tickets to Colors Festival, the UK iteration of a hugely popular exhibition that has already drawn crowds in New York and Paris. The show is made up of massive wall-sized murals, and the London version is promising ‘XXL sized art’ that ‘will be plastered across a series of immersive rooms that are each themed by a colour’. They haven’t announced what artists are in the London show, but if the other exhibitions are anything to go by, you can expect really big paintings of faces, mainly. But, you know, immersive.

Tickets aren’t available yet, but you can sign up to the waitlist and pass the time before it opens brushing up on your Heidegger and Kant.

Colors Festival opens May 26. Tickets on sale from Apr 27, join the waiting list here.

