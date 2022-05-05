London
Prince Gyasi Playgr ound 2021 Series: T reasure T rove Series Courtesy of Nil Galler
There's a huge photography fair coming to London next week

Photo London is BACK

Eddy Frankel
If a picture is worth a thousand words, then how much is a thousand pictures worth? Shitloads, probably, but there's only way way to find out, and that's by going the UK's biggest photography fair. And lucky for you, it's happening next week, because Photo London is back, taking over Somerset House once again for a week of exhibitions, booths and events. The fair attracts the biggest photography galleries in the world, and with them come the biggest photographers. This year, participating galleries include Magnum Photos, the Lee Miller Archives, Goodman Gallery and Christophe Guye Galerie. You can expect to see work by big names like Richard Avedon, Wolfgang Tillmans, Martin Parr and countless others. And guess what, it's all for sale. How much, you ask? Well, if you have to ask, you probably can't afford it, as they say. Lots, basically. It's all very, very expensive. Just find your favourite one, Google it when you get home, then ctrl + shift + p, easy peasy, you're now an art collector, congratulations.

It's not all rampant art commercialism though, as each year the fair picks one artist out to celebrate as a 'Master of Photography' with a dedicated exhibition, and this year it's photographer and filmmaker Nick Knight. There are also a whole bunch of events, including tours, readings and talks with artists like Melanie Manchot, Conor McDonald and Polly Braden. Something for everyone, unless you think photography is the lowest of all the arts (yes, even below mime), in which case maybe steer clear.
Photo London is at Somerset May 12-15. £29 day tickets, £19 concs. More information here
Want photography, but without the fair? Here are London's best photography exhibitions.

Hate photography with a passion and must avoid it all costs? Relax, here are the top ten art exhibitions in London.

