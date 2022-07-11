London
The outside of a Wetherspoons pub in London
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock

There’s a London Wetherspoons selling pints for less than £1.50

It could very well be the cheapest pint in the UK

Written by India Lawrence
Finding a cheap beer in the capital is rarer than locating a seat on the Central line during rush hour. But what’s that? Do our ears deceive us? You can get a crisp pint of lager for less than £1.50 at a pub in London?

You heard that correctly, because there’s a Spoons in Leytonstone selling pints of Greene King IPA and Ruddles Best for £1.49. Albeit slightly far out, you can find these frankly unheard-of prices at The Walnut Tree Wetherspoons in east London. 

As some London boozers are robbing us blind selling eye-watering £7 pints, and one Brixton pub was found flogging a beer for £80, this £1.49 lager feels like a gift from Bacchus himself. 

Despite rapid inflation, it appears that this Spoons has actually cut its prices. According to one commenter on TripAdvisor their cheapest pint was £1.79 in 2019. 

They said: ‘In my experience this has to be the cheapest pub in London. Ale starts at £1.79 per pint and there are at least 10 ales to choose from. No idea about the food!! Love it!’

According to finder.com, the average price for a pint in London is currently £5.50, compared to the UK’s average of £3.95. This means that the Walnut Tree’s pint is actually less pricey than the UK’s reportedly cheapest beer found for £1.79 in Lancashire. 

Yes you'll still have to sip on your drink staring at one of the nation's most garish carpets, but for three pints for under a fiver, it'll certainly be worth it. This round's on me gang!

  • India Lawrence Contributor

