A huge West End theatre sale is happening right now

Rejoice, bargain hunters! The West End is having one of its periodic ticket sales as London Theatre Week returns today (February 19) with hearty discounts on shows big and small.

An initiative of ticketing company Encore – which Time Out partners with – London Theatre Week is actually two weeks long (it runs until Sunday March 3) and there’s another edition of it later in the year. But while you can quibble about the name, there’s no denying it includes some very decent prices, with tickets starting at £15, £25 or £35 for a variety of shows that include some properly big West End names including ‘Wicked’, ‘Les Miserables’, ‘Frozen’, ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Lion Kings’ ‘The Book of Mormon’, ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ and more.

That’s bigger names than any recent theatre sale, and there are also plenty of opportunities to book for smaller, more out of the way stuff, plus ample chance getting tickets in at a nice price for up and coming shows that are still a few months away from us, like Imelda Staunton in ‘Hello Dolly’ or the return of the Shrek musical.

The deal is that the price applies if you purchase within the sale period, but the tickets can be booked for any time in the show’s currently available run (although some restrictions might apply like, the offer only working on weekdays).

There probably won’t be another big theatre sale until the autumn, so if you’ve got a few pennies left over and a hankering to see some top notch theatre at a sensible price this year – get booking.

Theatre week runs until Mar 3. Book tickets here.

