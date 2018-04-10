  • News
There’s a massive new Tracey Emin sculpture at St Pancras

By Eddy F Posted: Tuesday April 10 2018, 4:13pm

Turner Prize-winning art megastar Tracey Emin hasn’t done much in London for a while (probably too busy settling into married life with her stone) but she’s back and she’s gone big. Her new work is an enormous LED sculpture suspended under the clock at St Pancras station as part of the Terrace Wires program. In it, Emin uses her classic squiggly handwriting to exclaim ‘I Want My Time With You’. Mafia boss-style threat or loving plea? You decide. The piece is free to view, by the way.

