Captain Tom Moore
Photograph: Emma Shol

There’s a nationwide clap happening for Captain Sir Tom Moore

A round of applause for the legend, please

By Time Out London editors
Get ready to clap like crazy. After yesterday’s (Tuesday February 2) sad passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore to Covid-19, there have been calls to mark the legend on a national scale.

In case you missed it (really?!), the war veteran raised a staggering sum for the NHS last year by walking 100 laps of his own garden before his 100th birthday. He’d only set a target to raise £1,000, but the nation was so taken with his efforts that he racked up over £32m in donations. And it wasn’t even one of the top ten weirdest things to happen in 2020.

Tributes to the hero have been in their abundance, with many remarking on how his positive outlook and resolve to help others touched a nation in a time of crisis. The public outpouring of grief led to flags at 10 Downing Street being lowered to half-mast and a minute’s silence during Prime Minister’s questions – after which, Boris Johnson revealed that Captain Tom would be honoured officially. While there’s talk of a statue to commemorate the World War Two veteran, the very first memorial will be a nationwide clap. You know, like the ones that used to happen on our doorsteps during Lockdown One. 

So when’s it happening? A clap for Tom will take place at 6pm tonight (Wednesday February 3). Johnson is urging Brits to join in with a round of applause dedicated to the late hero, along with honouring and thanking the country’s healthcare workers in their continued efforts. 

You may remember the last attempt to revive Clap for our Carers in January drew some ire, with many suggesting a pay rise might be a better way to say thanks to key workers and NHS staff. However, this looks to be a one-off event rather than a weekly affair. And for this legend, we won’t mind getting a little chilly one bit.

A nationwide clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore will take place at 6pm Wed Feb 3.   

