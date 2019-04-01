There’s a new big boozy bingo night in a classic London bingo hall

Dabbers at the ready! The beautiful Mecca bingo hall in Camden (one of just five surviving Meccas in London) is putting on Players, a brand new bingo night where you’ll be more likely to see comedians than callers, and spicy street food than plates of gammon and egg. Mecca pioneered bingo in post-war Britain, and while you’ll still find its regulars getting dab-happy here, on Thursdays and Saturdays the hall is set to become a whole lot wilder.

At Players, you’ll still have to keep your eyes down to follow the number calling, but you can also expect fancy food from a monthly rotating selection of some of London’s best restaurants, mixologists concocting tasty cocktails and a house band soundtracking all the bingo lingo. Legs 11? You’ll see them dancing up on stage as cabaret stars, DJs and musicians interrupt the numerical flow with a performance or two. Get lucky and you might find yourself bagging a huge cash prize or a gift to take home with you. Mecca is definitely still the real deal, but this reinvigoration is taking the game to a whole new raucous level. Time for fun, 41!

