London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Close up of Queen's portrait on coin
Photograph: Shutterstock

There’s a new exhibition about the Queen’s head on our coins

Find out who designed the original portrait of Elizabeth II that appeared on our small change

Written by
Lola Christina Alao
Advertising

Some of the most ubiquitous portraits in the world are those that appear on currency. But have you ever considered how the image of the Queen got on to your small change? Well, a new exhibition at the British Museum explains just that.

Artist Mary Gillick was behind the first portrait of the Queen to appear on British coins. After Elizabeth acceded to the throne in 1952, Gillick beat 16 other artists in a competition by The Royal Mint Advisory Committee; she was in her seventies when her design was selected. When Gillick sadly passed away in 1963, aged 83, the family donated her collection to the British Museum and the Henry Moore Institute.

The exhibition, ‘Mary Gillick: Modelling the Queen’s Portrait’, takes you on a journey through Gillick’s work and is split into three parts; her early career as an artist, her later practice designing medals and – of course – the story of the Queen’s first coin portrait. It includes material such as the plaster casts that were made to mould the coins and the process by which Gillick’s original modelling of the Queen’s head was reduced to a pocket-size portrait.

Ironically, given the subject, the show is free: a fun art day out without having to spend a penny. 

‘Mary Gillick: Modelling the Queen’s Portrait’, British Museum, until Jul 31. Free. Get your tickets here.

Find out how you can get a portrait of your family in the National Gallery.

Looking for more things to do? Here are the top photography exhibitions in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.