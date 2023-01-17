London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
460139710
Queen Elizabeth II walking her dogs at Windsor Castle, 1994. Photo: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

There’s a new exhibition of photos of the Queen and her corgis

The Wallace Collection is showing some dogged determination this March

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

The Queen was given her first corgi at the age of seven, and it triggered a lifelong love of the oblong canines that became one of the long-serving monarch’s defining characteristics. Sure, some rulers may be remembered for brokering peace deals, or humanitarian work, or amassing important collections of priceless art. But not our Liz; her thing was low Welsh dogs. 

And now a display at the Wallace Collection is set to celebrate that passion for pooches with pictures of the Queen and her beloved corgis from throughout her life. There are images of her with her first dogs Jane and Dookie in 1936, cradling Susan as a puppy in Windsor Castle in 1944, flanked by a pack of the things on the way from Balmoral to London in the 1960s. And it’s not just corgis on display, but dorgis too, a breed made when one of the Queen’s corgis boinked her sister Princess Margaret’s dachshund Pipkin. Inbreeding is clearly a very royal hobby. 

It doesn’t end there, though, because the Wallace Collection is going absolutely barking mad at the same time with a major exhibition called ‘Portraits of Dogs from Gainsborough to Hockney’ (March 29-October 15), a proper historical exploration of dog portraiture. 

It’s great news for lovers of royalty and canines, but a nightmare for all of us republican cat lovers.

‘The Queen and Her Corgis’ is at The Wallace Collection Mar 8-Jun 25. More details here.

Can’t wait? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London you can see right now.

Want more? Here’s some free art.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!