Ah, small nightclubs: you either love them or hate them. Fucked-up strangers packed into a smoky room, bobbing along to beat after repetitive beat. It’s definitely some people’s idea of hell, but for others, the opportunity to be back in a miniature sweat-box every Friday night is a bit of a dream.

While London already has its fair share of flashy big clubs, it seems that small, stripped-back venues are making a bit of a comeback. Set in a 2,400-square-feet, converted Victorian archway, Space 289 is a newly opened music venue in Bethnal Green. After opening briefly in October 2019 and then being shut for well over a year thanks to Covid, it’s back for business this weekend. The capacity is only 220, which means you might want to 'rediscover' deodorant again, after giving it up during lockdown.

To celebrate its launch, the club has put together a curated line-up of experimental live acts and dark-sounding DJs. Their first night is tomorrow, with a live showcase of performances programmed by Lyster's label, Youth. Then on Saturday, you can check out a live show from a modern-classical electronic producer, cellist and double-bassist, Maxwell Sterling, as well as some more obscure, ambient stuff from Space Afrika. Further into next month, there’s a whole load of weird and wonky stuff programmed with some pretty exciting names – including Perc and Flora Yin-Wong.

Okay, a lot of the music sounds quite spooky, so it’s probably not for everyone’s tastes. But if you’re into stuff that is a bit different and avant-garde – and genuinely cool – this might be your new hotspot. The ethos behind the club is all about creating an inclusive space to reflect the diversity of the UK music scene and they’ve also supported a bunch of social causes throughout lockdown (like domestic abuse charity Sistah Space), so it sounds like the folks behind it know what’s hot.

To get in, you’re going to need proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test, full vaccination, or proof of immunity. The new normal, folks!

Space 289, Railway Arch, 289 Cambridge Heath Rd, E2 9HA. Find out more here.

