There’s a new Temper coming to Covent Garden and it’ll do pizzas

Meat King Neil Rankin is opening a third branch of his smokehouse restaurant Temper, this time in Covent Garden, and it’s going to have an Italian focus. It feels like a surprise but it shouldn’t be, really: cuisine mash-ups are Rankin’s thing. This is the man who brought you the cheeseburger taco, after all.

There’ll be two types of wood-fired pizza on offer, as well as ragùs featuring game, goat and pork. Temper Covent Garden will also serve breakfast, a first for the mini-chain. Apparently, there will be bacon. Oh, and a dedicated vermouth menu. It remains to be seen whether people will order vermouth with their breakfast.

Temper Covent Garden will open in Spring 2018.

