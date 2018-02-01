  • News
There’s a new Temper coming to Covent Garden and it’ll do pizzas

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday February 1 2018, 4:26pm

Paul Winch-Furness

Meat King Neil Rankin is opening a third branch of his smokehouse restaurant Temper, this time in Covent Garden, and it’s going to have an Italian focus. It feels like a surprise but it shouldn’t be, really: cuisine mash-ups are Rankin’s thing. This is the man who brought you the cheeseburger taco, after all.

There’ll be two types of wood-fired pizza on offer, as well as ragùs featuring game, goat and pork. Temper Covent Garden will also serve breakfast, a first for the mini-chain. Apparently, there will be bacon. Oh, and a dedicated vermouth menu. It remains to be seen whether people will order vermouth with their breakfast.

Temper Covent Garden will open in Spring 2018.

Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

