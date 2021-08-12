London
Chocolate Factory
There’s a real-life Chocolate Factory coming to London

No guarantee you’ll see Willy Wonka

Written by
Rhian Daly
Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory might just have been a figment of Roald Dahl’s imagination, but soon you’ll be able to visit the real-life equivalent right here in London. 

Next month, the imaginatively named Chocolate Factory will open its doors at Westfield in White City, ushering curious sweet-lovers into a multi-sensory experience centred around chocolate and other sweet treats. Inside the new candy land, you’ll find a ball pit (presumably to resemble gobstoppers), cloud land, cupcake room and chocolate town to satisfy your sweet tooth. 

Chocolate Factory
Throughout the experience, which lasts approximately 60 minutes, you’ll be able to take colourful selfies against the sets and backdrops, all of which are made from the very foods the new attraction celebrates. Those selfies could do more than rack up likes on Instagram too – there’ll be photo competitions that could win you some tasty prizes. 

Of course, a chocolate factory wouldn’t be a chocolate factory without being able to sample some of the goodies you’re having thrust in your face. You’ll be able to do just that throughout your time in chocolate heaven – and without the perils those kids faced in the book. 

Chocolate Factory
The Chocolate Factory opens on September 17. Tickets for the event cost £25 for adults and £18 for children. Book yours now and find more info here.

