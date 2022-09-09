There’s a service for the Queen at St Paul’s Cathedral tonight and it’s open to the public

As you've almost certainly heard by now, last night, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Now, the UK's been plunged into a period of national mourning that'll last until her funeral. Big events like the Mercury Awards and sporting fixtures are being cancelled, and a complex set of rituals and ceremonies are being put into play.

The latest reports suggest that Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19, in front of a congregation of invited mourners – although the rest of the world will be watching, either at home on TV or via big screens that are likely to be erected in public places.

But before then, there's an opportunity to mark the queen's passing at a service of prayer and reflection at St Paul's Cathedral, which will take place at 6pm this evening. 2,000 members of the public are allowed to attend, but if you'd like to join them, you'll need to move swiftly, as wristbands are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

St Paul's Cathedral has also advised attendees that they won't be allowed to take pictures, or to bring flowers or other tributes – but there is a dedicated space for flowers and tributes at Green Park. Can't make it into town? Don't worry, the service will also be broadcast live on BBC1 from 5.45pm today.

How to get tickets?

The event is free, and tickets via wristbands. In an official statement, St Paul's Cathedral announced that wristbands for attendees would be made available at City Information Centre in Carter Lane Gardens, from 11am this morning. Wristbands are allocated one per person, on a first come, first served basis.

There will be a massive military procession for the Queen on Monday

Here's everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral