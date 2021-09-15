Have you heard? South London is about to get a *little* bit easier to access, with not one, but two new Tube stations opening later this month. If you’re a Battersea resident, you'll no longer need to take approximately a dozen buses to get into central: Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms stations open on Monday 20 September.

To celebrate commutes getting shorter –and the Northern line getting even busier – the guys at Battersea Power Station are throwing a big 'ol street party. You’re invited, obvs. There will be all of the usual street party shenanigans: locally brewed beer from Battersea Brewery, wine from Vagabond Wines, and then a so-called 'dine around the world' experience from nearby restaurants like Tonkotsu and Tapas Brindisa. Live music will come from Busk In London and the Battersea Power Station Community Choir, who will perform a ‘transport themed mash up’. Just when you thought you’d seen it all.

There’s also going to be a bunch of family friendly activities and other TfL-themed pop-ups (including a TfL roundel made of real flowers). Could be worth popping down for a bit of free fun before the station turns into yet another grey transport hub in a month or so.

The Battersea Power Station street party takes place on September 25 and 26, between 11am and 6pm.

The Big Ben clockface has re-emerged as a different colour.

The beloved Marble Arch Mound is doing a light show.