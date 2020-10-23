LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Deptford X, 2019 (Tyreis Holder). Photo by Tim Bowditch
Deptford X, 2019 (Tyreis Holder). Photo by Tim Bowditch

There’s a whole night of livestreamed art and music from Somerset House

Fun fact: Somerset House is nowhere near Somerset

By
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

Somerset House isn’t just home to an ice-skating rink and a really fancy place to learn about art history, it’s also full of artist studios. Normally, once a year, Somerset House is given over to the practitioners who call the building home (or studio, at least), but this isn’t a normal year.

So instead, on November 12, the whole shebang is moving online. Which is great, because a) you don’t have to walk across Waterloo Bridge with its perpetually sideways rain, and b) you can take it all in from the comfort of your designer armchair, or Ikea stool. This year, there’ll be five new commissions by artists, writers and musicians Aida Amoako, DeForrest Brown, Jr., Josiane M.H Pozi, Rian Treanor and Tyreis Holder, plus stuff by the wider community of Somerset House artists. Expect performances, DJ sets and collaborations, many of which will be livestreamed from Somerset House itself.

Find all the info you need right here.

Want more art? We’ve got you covered.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.