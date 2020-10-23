There’s a whole night of livestreamed art and music from Somerset House

Somerset House isn’t just home to an ice-skating rink and a really fancy place to learn about art history, it’s also full of artist studios. Normally, once a year, Somerset House is given over to the practitioners who call the building home (or studio, at least), but this isn’t a normal year.

So instead, on November 12, the whole shebang is moving online. Which is great, because a) you don’t have to walk across Waterloo Bridge with its perpetually sideways rain, and b) you can take it all in from the comfort of your designer armchair, or Ikea stool. This year, there’ll be five new commissions by artists, writers and musicians Aida Amoako, DeForrest Brown, Jr., Josiane M.H Pozi, Rian Treanor and Tyreis Holder, plus stuff by the wider community of Somerset House artists. Expect performances, DJ sets and collaborations, many of which will be livestreamed from Somerset House itself.

