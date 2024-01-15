Condo 2024: there’s an amazing city-wide art festival happening in London this weekend

Back before the pandemic, Condo was well on its way to establishing itself as the most important winter art event in London. The idea was simple: a bunch of the capital’s best small art spaces would play host to galleries from around the world, creating collaborative shows that would normally be impossible to pull off. It became a city-wide art festival, a giant art exhibition spread across London, and it was genuinely the most exciting thing to ever happen to art in the city in January.

The pandemic put an end to all the fun though, and Condo’s last edition was in January 2020. But after a few years of recuperation, it’s now finally back, and promising to be better than ever. And honestly, we should all be grateful because January is a bleak month for art in this city.