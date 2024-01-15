Condo 2024: there’s an amazing city-wide art festival happening in London this weekend

[title]
Back before the pandemic, Condo was well on its way to establishing itself as the most important winter art event in London. The idea was simple: a bunch of the capital’s best small art spaces would play host to galleries from around the world, creating collaborative shows that would normally be impossible to pull off. It became a city-wide art festival, a giant art exhibition spread across London, and it was genuinely the most exciting thing to ever happen to art in the city in January.
The pandemic put an end to all the fun though, and Condo’s last edition was in January 2020. But after a few years of recuperation, it’s now finally back, and promising to be better than ever. And honestly, we should all be grateful because January is a bleak month for art in this city.
This year’s edition sees galleries from all over the world coming to share spaces with their London counterparts. Beirut’s Marfa' Projects is coming to The Approach in Bethnal Green, Galerie Kandlhofer from Vienna will be coming to Carlos/Ishikawa in Mile End, LC Queisser from Tbilisi will be heading to Hollybush Gardens in Clerkenwell, Kayokoyuki from Tokyo will be at Sadie Coles HQ in Soho; and that’s just the beginning. In total there are 50 galleries taking part across 23 spaces.
This is your chance to see what some of the most exciting galleries in South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East are up to, all without having to queue for four hours at Stansted passport control.
Condo starts on January 20 and runs for a month, but it’s a fun adventure to try to get to all the shows in one weekend (galleries will be open on Saturday and Sunday, 12-6pm). So get your wellies on and your brolly out and prepare to trudge all the way from Mile End to Mayfair and then down to Vauxhall in one weekend. Plus, it’s January, you’ve definitely got nothing better to do.
Condo is at various London venues, Jan 20-Feb 20. Free. More details here.
Want more? Here are the top ten exhibitions in London.
Plus: it’s your last chance to see these six amazing London art exhibitions.
Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.