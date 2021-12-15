London
There’s an immersive Gustav Klimt experience coming to London

A Klimtse of the future of art

Written by
Eddy Frankel
If you’ve ever seen a painting by Gustav Klimt – one of the great masters of modern art – and thought ‘sure, this is nice, but it would be loads better if it was the size of a building and projected on to a wall and you could, like, walk around in it and stuff’, well your dreams are about to come true. Hot on the heels of the Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive experiences, London’s about to get absolutely Klimted. 

Using VR and digital mapping technologies, the new immersive experience will take classic Klimt artworks like ‘The Kiss’ an ‘Judith and the Head of Holofernes’ and put viewers right inside them. It’s 20,000 square feet of immersive Klimt. 

If you can’t wait until July, when this is due to open, or you’d like a real immersive Klimt experience, in a way that the artist intended, his Beethoven Frieze in the Secession Building in Vienna is a wrap-around painting that totally surrounds you and is utterly beautiful. No VR headsets in sight, though. 

Klimt: The Immersive Experience opens on Jul 21, tickets from £19.90, £11.50 for kids. More details here, and you can book here

There’s also a Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera immersive experience on the way.

And here are the top ten exhibitions you can see in London right now

