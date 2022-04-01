London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Bompas and Parr
Bompas and Parr

There’s an immersive vomit exhibition by Bompas & Parr opening next week

This exhibition will make you sick

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Advertising

It looks like Bompas & Parr, those cheeky experiential mavericks, really want to get stomachs turning with their new immersive exhibition. This time, they’re celebrating spew, with a whole show called ‘The Vomit Vault of London’, and featuring the launch of their book ‘Salute to Puke’, which looks at vom on the city street ‘as a symptom of economic and social recovery’.

The exhibition will feature photos of vomit on the streets of London, sick bags on entry, mouthwash cocktails, a slime station and vile perfumes. You might very well be asking ‘umm…why?’ but rest assured, there’s definitely an answer.

Bompas & Parr see vom on the streets as a symbol of excess, of binge drinking and hedonism, a clash of capitalism and ‘libertine values’. Now, as London opens back up after lockdown, spew is becoming a symbol of the return to normality. That’s a lot of thinking someone has put into vomit. 

Is this London’s most disgusting exhibition? They think so, but then they probably haven’t seen what Damien Hirst has been up to lately. 

'The Vomit Vault of London' is at the Crypt Gallery Apr 8-12, more details here.

Want less disgusting exhibitions? Here are the top ten art shows in London

And here are all the free art exhibitions in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.