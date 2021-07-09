If you’re looking for something fun, free and cultured to do to while away the hours prior to ‘it’ ‘coming home’ on Sunday night, you could do a lot worse than getting yourself down to Covent Garden for the start of the Royal Opera House’s ROH Unlocked festival.

In essence, it’s a month of free performances and workshops staged by the ROH. But this opening weekend is the jewel in the crown as it sees the ROH break out its outdoor Summer Stage, which will pop up outside the iconic Royal Opera House in Covent Garden for two days only.

There is a jam-packed programme of events, but the highlights would be live performances from The Royal Opera Chorus and globally renowned soprano Anush Hovhannisyan, singing workshops led by the musician Aga Serugo-Lugo, and dance workshops based around the Royal Ballet’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and ZooNation’s ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’.

There will also be fairytales and short stories inside the Royal Opera House, courtesy of the unstoppably charming theatre company Little Bulb, and a theatrical trail around Covent Garden to explore. And the shop windows of Covent Garden will be displaying upcycled pointe shoes until August 10.

Summer Stage is in Covent Garden, Sat Jul 9 and Sun Jul 10, 11am-3.30pm. See full line-up here.

