A woman stretches next to Berghain nightclub
Renata P / Shutterstock

There’s now a Berghain-themed fitness class in London

Luckily you won’t have to get past Sven the doorman to get in

By
Chiara Wilkinson
Club-themed fitness classes are having a bit of a moment just now, so it was only a matter of time until a Berghain-style one came to town.

You’ll probably have heard of Berghain: it’s that intimidatingly cool Berlin nightclub that is almost impossible to get into. A former power station turned mammoth techno institution, it is manned by world-famous doorman Sven Marquardt – who has a notoriously tough selection policy. Luckily for you, you won’t need to get past him to make it to these classes. 

Appropriately named Panorama Barre after Berghain’s Panorama Bar dancefloor, the classes are run by fitness instructor and DJ Olivia Lumb. They bring together hi-NRG underground dance mixes with super-sweaty barre fitness, so offer a great opportunity to get your exercise in while also giving your auditory canals a bit of a workout. 

The studio classes run across east London fitness studios Blok in Shoreditch and Clapton and Fly LDN in Aldgate, cost from £17 per session. You can check out the in-person class schedule here. But if you prefer to turn your home into a dance dungeon, Panorama Barre also offers online pay-as-you-go classes, starting at £6 for a live Zoom workout or £20 for a monthly online subscription.  

Looking to break a sweat somewhere else? Check out these other exciting fitness classes in London.

Want to hit up London’s clubs after September? You’ll need a Covid passport to get in.

