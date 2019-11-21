Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right These 7 great movies are screening at London Film Week
By Time Out Film Posted: Thursday November 21 2019, 1:06pm

These 7 great movies are screening at London Film Week
Photograph: Curzon

Like some kind of cinematic advent calendar, London Film Week is opening its doors for seven days in early December to screen seven much-hyped movies. Some may be on your radar already, some may not – all are well worth checking out.

Running from December 2-8 at Regent Street Cinema, London Film Week is billed as ‘a vibrant celebration of today’s new artistic work’. Each feature will be preceded by a short film, so it’s a chance to catch up on some of shortform filmmaking’s best new talents too.

Here’s the line-up in full:

The Personal History of David Copperfield’, Dec 2
‘Buddy Goes to Nollywood’, Dec 3
‘Marriage Story’, Dec 4 
Beanpole’, Dec 5 
‘First Love’, Dec 6
The Irishman’, Dec 7
‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’, Dec 8 

All screenings start at 7pm and tickets are £12. Head to the official site to book.

