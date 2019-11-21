These 7 great movies are screening at London Film Week

Like some kind of cinematic advent calendar, London Film Week is opening its doors for seven days in early December to screen seven much-hyped movies. Some may be on your radar already, some may not – all are well worth checking out.

Running from December 2-8 at Regent Street Cinema, London Film Week is billed as ‘a vibrant celebration of today’s new artistic work’. Each feature will be preceded by a short film, so it’s a chance to catch up on some of shortform filmmaking’s best new talents too.

Here’s the line-up in full:



‘The Personal History of David Copperfield’, Dec 2

‘Buddy Goes to Nollywood’, Dec 3

‘Marriage Story’, Dec 4

‘Beanpole’, Dec 5

‘First Love’, Dec 6

‘The Irishman’, Dec 7

‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’, Dec 8



All screenings start at 7pm and tickets are £12. Head to the official site to book.



