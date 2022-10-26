London
David, by Donatello, Museo Nazionale del Bargello, Florence, Italy. Courtesy of the Ministry of Culture. Photo: Bruno Bruchi
These amazing Renaissance masterpieces are coming to London for the first time

In a landmark show, some of Donatello’s finest works will go on display at the V&A next year

Eddy Frankel
In incredible art news, it has just been announced that the famous Renaissance sculpture of David is coming to London. No, not that one, not the actually famous one by Michelangelo, a different one. But still a good one. This ‘David’ is the most famous work by Renaissance master Donatello, and it’s flying over from Italy for a huge blockbuster exhibition of the sculptor’s work at the V&A in 2023. 

Opening in February next year, this will be the first ever UK show dedicated to Donatello, with multiple works that have never been on display in this country before. Alongside big Dave, other works on display will include the bronze Attis-Amorino, the stunning reliquary bust of San Rossore and bronzes from the High Altar of the Basilica of St Anthony in Padua. Donatello is seen by many as one of the greatest sculptors to ever live, his work in marble, bronze, wood, terracotta and stucco shaping the course of the art form for centuries to come. What Raphael is to painting, Donatello is to sculpture.

You know how in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles they all got cool weapons like swords and nunchucks, but Donatello just got a stick? Well, this is him finally getting his own back. 

‘Donatello: Sculpting the Renaissance’ is at the V&A, Feb 11-Jun 11 2023. More details here.

