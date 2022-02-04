These Clapham posties had a very slow day after allegedly eating hash brownies

Royal Mail has launched an investigation after video footage emerged purporting to show Clapham postal workers stoned on the job.

The footage was first shared on someone’s Instagram Story, but inevitably made its way on to Twitter due to its high – pun definitely intended – comedy value.

According to the original Instagram captions, several posties unwittingly tucked into a box of hash brownies when they first arrived at work. ‘We had a delivery of them with no return address and the house was empty and they were in our office for a month so we opened them and they got given out,’ the caption alleges.

Seemingly, what they thought was a humble sweet treat turned out to have an unexpected extra ingredient: cannabis.

The subsequent footage shows the Clapham posties carrying out their round very, very slowly. ‘One guy said he was walking to a door and thought he was walking forever,’ a caption says. There’s also a shot of an apparently spaced-out postie saying he had ‘no idea’ what he had eaten.

Understandably, Royal Mail has found the footage rather less amusing than banter merchants on Twitter. ‘We have commenced an investigation, which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action, might be taken,’ a spokesperson told the BBC . ‘We are also reminding all staff at the delivery office of the correct procedures for dealing with items with no address for delivery or return.’



Whatever would Postman Pat say, eh?

