You know what would be a really nice to start to this year? To get a big-ass adventure holiday completely for free.

Well, folks, your wish is being granted. Next week, special ‘golden tickets’ will be hidden in a secret spot somewhere in the city – and the 20 lucky Londoners to find them will win a dream holiday up to the value of £2,000.

The competition is taking place on Friday February 11 at 4am to celebrate the end of all UK travel restrictions. It’s run by travel company WeRoad, who’ll be revealing the secret central London location on its Instagram account as soon as the clock strikes four. After that, it’s every (wo)man for themselves: the first ten people to find the tickets will each win a £2,000 voucher, and a further ten will win one for £1,000. The vouchers can be redeemed for massive trips: from a safari in Tanzania, to seeing the Northern Lights in Finland, to island-hopping in Mexico. Doesn’t sound too shabby to us.

Set those alarms now: because if you can be arsed being awake at an absurd hour, you might actually be in with a shot.

