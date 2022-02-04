London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Norten beach on colorful Isla Mujeres island near Cancun in Mexico. Latin America.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Free tickets to adventure holidays are being hidden in a secret London location

Set your alarms and your 2022 hols could be sorted

Chiara Wilkinson
Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Advertising

You know what would be a really nice to start to this year? To get a big-ass adventure holiday completely for free. 

Well, folks, your wish is being granted. Next week, special ‘golden tickets’ will be hidden in a secret spot somewhere in the city – and the 20 lucky Londoners to find them will win a dream holiday up to the value of £2,000. 

The competition is taking place on Friday February 11 at 4am to celebrate the end of all UK travel restrictions. It’s run by travel company WeRoad, who’ll be revealing the secret central London location on its Instagram account as soon as the clock strikes four. After that, it’s every (wo)man for themselves: the first ten people to find the tickets will each win a £2,000 voucher, and a further ten will win one for £1,000. The vouchers can be redeemed for massive trips: from a safari in Tanzania, to seeing the Northern Lights in Finland, to island-hopping in Mexico. Doesn’t sound too shabby to us. 

Set those alarms now: because if you can be arsed being awake at an absurd hour, you might actually be in with a shot. 

An immersive Netflix exhibition is coming to the Design Museum.

Things to do in London this weekend.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.