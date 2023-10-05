These London bars are giving away free G&Ts this week – here’s how to get yours

With the price of drinks these days, we’ll never turn down a free one

We know tequila is more popular than gin these days, but who doesn’t love a gin and tonic? The classic drink is like a well-made suit or a pair of Levi jeans: it’s classy, dependable and will never go out of style. And good news – there’s a chance to get your hands on free G&Ts in bars across London this week. Cheers to that!

To get a free gin and tonic, you need to go to one of the participating bars (more on that below) and say ‘Beefeater x Rachel Joy’ to the bartender. Then you’ll be able to claim a freebie for yourself and a friend.

These are the venues taking part in the giveaway:

The Pilgrim, Kennington

Callooh Callay, Shoreditch

Callooh Callay, Chelsea

Little Bat, Islington

Beefeater Gin Distillery

Beefeater is handing out free tipples to celebrate its collaboration with lettering artist Rachel Joy. Together they have created a limited edition Beefeater bottle ‘which encapsulates the multi-faceted and unique essence of London’. There’s also a big Rachel Joy art installation up in King’s Cross.

You’ve got three days left to claim your free bev, as the G&T giveaway ends on October 8.

