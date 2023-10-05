London
Timeout
Gin and tonic, drink in glass
Photograph: Shutterstock

These London bars are giving away free G&Ts this week – here’s how to get yours

With the price of drinks these days, we’ll never turn down a free one

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
We know tequila is more popular than gin these days, but who doesn’t love a gin and tonic? The classic drink is like a well-made suit or a pair of Levi jeans: it’s classy, dependable and will never go out of style. And good news – there’s a chance to get your hands on free G&Ts in bars across London this week. Cheers to that!

To get a free gin and tonic, you need to go to one of the participating bars (more on that below) and say ‘Beefeater x Rachel Joy’ to the bartender. Then you’ll be able to claim a freebie for yourself and a friend.

These are the venues taking part in the giveaway:

  • The Pilgrim, Kennington
  • Callooh Callay, Shoreditch 
  • Callooh Callay, Chelsea 
  • Little Bat, Islington
  • Beefeater Gin Distillery 

Beefeater is handing out free tipples to celebrate its collaboration with lettering artist Rachel Joy. Together they have created a limited edition Beefeater bottle ‘which encapsulates the multi-faceted and unique essence of London’. There’s also a big Rachel Joy art installation up in King’s Cross.

You’ve got three days left to claim your free bev, as the G&T giveaway ends on October 8. 

While we’re at it, these are the best gin bars in London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode nine with Fern Brady in Catford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

