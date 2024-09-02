Subscribe
These new stamps celebrate the history of the Tower of London

The collection of 10 stamps marks the ‘myth and legend’ of the iconic landmark

Tower of London, London
Photograph: Shutterstock
From the Spice Girls to the late Queen Lizzie, only bonafide icons make it onto the Great British stamp. While its UNESCO World Heritage status might be at risk, the Tower of London has become the latest icon to be celebrated via stamp. 

Royal Mail has created the stamps in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces. There are 10 designs altogether, each depicting a building within the landmark or a historical figure associated with it. 

The six main stamps feature the White Tower, Tower Green, the King's House, St John's Chapel, Yeoman Warders, Traitors' Gate and a raven of the Tower. Four more stamps are available in a mini set and show portraits of Anne Boleyn, Sir Walter Raleigh, Lady Jane Grey and Princes Edward and Richard, the ‘Princes in the Tower’. 

David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: ‘Over the centuries the Tower of London has played many different roles - from impenetrable fortress to royal residence, menagerie of exotic animals to place of execution, Royal Mint to home of the Crown Jewels.

‘These stamps celebrate the myth and legend, ceremony and tradition of one of the most famous buildings in the world.’

The stamps are available to buy right now on the Royal Mail website. Here’s a peek at some of the designs: 

Tower of London raven depicted on stamp
Photograph: Royal Mail
Tower of London yeomen depicted on stamp
Photograph: Royal Mail

