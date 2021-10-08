The great thing about London is that no matter how long you’ve lived in the city, it can always catch you off-guard. There’s always something else to see; a side to the city you’ve never witnessed – or maybe ever even known about.

That’s exactly the kind of London on show in a new exhibition by photography collective Mass. Appropriately titled ‘Londons, The Polycentric City’, the exhibit uses the work of eight photographers to acknowledge the capital’s various identities and celebrate ‘the changing face of London’.

Most of the photos in the exhibition were taken during the pandemic, so many of the results are empty, still, alien versions of the capital. London’s the subject, but it’s also unrecognisable from its vibrant, bustling self. The images range from the industrial spaces of Stratford to the glistening new tower blocks of Nine Elms – and all are fascinating.

The photos are also totally, irrefutably gorgeous and, in bringing back memories of the emptiness of the streets during lockdown, seriously moving. Here are a few of our favourite images included in the exhibition.

Photograph: Luca Piffaretti, Mass Collective

Photograph: Simon Kennedy / Mass Collective

Andrew Meredith / Mass Collective

Francesco Russo

Photograph: Caroline Charrel / Mass Collective

Photograph: Henry Woide / Mass Collective

Photograph: Sue Barr / Mass Collective

Photograph: Polly Tootal / Mass Collective

To accompany the exhibition, Mass is also running a ‘photowalk’ inspired by the ‘Londons’ exhibition on October 30. You can find out more information about the photowalk and register for it here.

Entry to ‘Londons: The Polycentric City’ is free. It’s open at the Building Centre (WC1E 7BT) until November 4 – check the Building Centre website for more details.

