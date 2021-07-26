These roads are still closed after the flooding in London last night

Many Londoners remain sodden and stranded by Sunday's thunderstorm

A 'Road Closed' sign partially covered in flood water lit by the evening sun

As you’ll almost definitely know by now, severe thunderstorms last night caused flash flooding across London, forcing closure of roads and transport and massively affecting huge numbers of Londoners in areas such as Walthamstow, Hackney Wick and Camberwell. In fact, last night the London Fire Brigade received over 600 reports of flooding.

Floody 'ell! A fair few Time Outers were affected by yesterday's heavy rain fall



Experience flooding in your area? Capture any footage? Drop it below for our news round up 👇



📹: Wood Street, Walthamstow pic.twitter.com/gnKveea6Vk — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) July 26, 2021

Thankfully, many of the flooded areas cleared overnight. Covent Garden, Edgware Road, Gants Hill, Kennington, North Greenwich, Pudding Mill Lane, Stockwell, Stepney Green and Surrey Quays stations were shut yesterday evening because of the rain but have all reopened this morning. Some roads still remain closed though. Here’s a brief guide to the disruption.

Major road closures

[A3] Battersea Rise (SW11) (eastbound) between Clapham Common North Side.

[B229] Northcote Road.

[A306] Hammersmith Bridge (W6) (both directions).

[A41] Finchley Road (NW3) (both directions) between Frognal Lane and Heath Drive.

[A205] London Road (SE23) (both directions) at the junction of Sydenham Rise.

Adelaide Road (NW3) (both directions) between Avenue Road and Primrose Hill Road.

[A3] East Hill (SW18) (both directions) at the junction of Herndon Road.

Areas with flood warnings still in place

Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth.

Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon.

River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston upon Thames.

River Wandle area in the London Boroughs of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton.

Shuttle and Cray.

