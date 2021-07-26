These roads are still closed after the flooding in London last night

[title]
As you’ll almost definitely know by now, severe thunderstorms last night caused flash flooding across London, forcing closure of roads and transport and massively affecting huge numbers of Londoners in areas such as Walthamstow, Hackney Wick and Camberwell. In fact, last night the London Fire Brigade received over 600 reports of flooding.
Thankfully, many of the flooded areas cleared overnight. Covent Garden, Edgware Road, Gants Hill, Kennington, North Greenwich, Pudding Mill Lane, Stockwell, Stepney Green and Surrey Quays stations were shut yesterday evening because of the rain but have all reopened this morning. Some roads still remain closed though. Here’s a brief guide to the disruption.
Major road closures
[A3] Battersea Rise (SW11) (eastbound) between Clapham Common North Side.
[B229] Northcote Road.
[A306] Hammersmith Bridge (W6) (both directions).
[A41] Finchley Road (NW3) (both directions) between Frognal Lane and Heath Drive.
[A205] London Road (SE23) (both directions) at the junction of Sydenham Rise.
Adelaide Road (NW3) (both directions) between Avenue Road and Primrose Hill Road.
[A3] East Hill (SW18) (both directions) at the junction of Herndon Road.
Areas with flood warnings still in place
Beverley Brook area in Merton, Sutton, Kingston upon Thames, Richmond upon Thames and Wandsworth.
Ravensbourne area in the London Boroughs of Lewisham, Bromley, Greenwich and Croydon.
River Hogsmill area from Ewell to Kingston upon Thames.
River Wandle area in the London Boroughs of Wandsworth, Merton, Lambeth, Croydon and Sutton.
Shuttle and Cray.
London flooding: this website tells you if you're at risk
More than £15bn-worth of London homes sit empty.