‘London in the Snow’
Photo: ‘London in the Snow‘, published by Hoxton Mini Press

These vintage photos of London in the snow are making us wish for a white Christmas

A new photography book shows a century of snowfall in the capital

Written by
Margaret Dener
Who doesn’t love a little magical snowfall? Londoners get excited whenever it snows. A white Christmas is a longed-for rare treat, but snow adds picturesque views and cosy winter vibes to a normal day. Here is a new way to get your snow fix any time, even if the only thing falling from the sky is rain: Hoxton Mini Press is releasing a photo book called ‘London in the Snow’, which features 100-plus pages of the capital’s best snowy scenes. 

‘London in the Snow’
Photo: ‘London in the Snow’, published by Hoxton Mini Press

The black-and-white photos, which span the past century, show many familiar corners of the city, like Trafalgar Square and Hampstead Heath, but these spots look a little bit different covered in the white stuff. The Londoners depicted seem to be just as thrilled about the snowfall as we would be if we awoke to a glistening blanket of snow tomorrow.

‘London in the Snow’
Photo: ‘London in the Snow’, published by Hoxton Mini Press

‘London in the Snow’ is the tenth book in the Vintage Britain series, which includes other photography collections spotlighting areas such as Hackney and the Isle of Dogs, as well as the London Underground.

'London in the Snow’ (Book 10: Vintage Great Britain), introduction by Lucy Davies, Hoxton Mini Press.

