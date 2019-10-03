Things to do today in London: Friday October 4 2019

It’s Friday and you’re going to be in love with these five unmissable things to do. Toast ten days of £6 tipples at London Cocktail Week and get your art attack on for Frieze London 2019, TGIF people!

Raise a glass or two to London Cocktail Week’s 10th birthday. Kick start the celebrations and try out cheap drinks for the next ten days across the city, with cocktails starting from £6. Cheers! Various London locations. £10 pass, £6 cocktails.

Frieze! Gallery time. The mother of all modern art fairs, Frieze London 2019, returns to the capital for another year. Get the arty party started and see four days worth of the world’s best contemporary art.

Regent’s Park. Tube: Regent’s Park. Ticket prices vary.

Watch the brilliant, polarising, unmissable comic book supervillain's backstory. If anyone has a chance of eclipsing

Heath Ledger’s award-winning turn, it’s Joaquin. Various London locations.

Do you long for the Eiffel 65 ‘I'm blue daba dee daba die’ days? Well, you’re about to blue yourself. Head to Innocent and Bompas & Parr’s kooky immersive pop-up where everything is, well, blue. 67B Neal Street, Seven Dials. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Free.

A big old community arts festival filled with ten days worth of jazz concerts, poetry performances, theatre and film screenings and is more Greenwich than the Meridian Line. Various locations in Greenwich. Tube: North Greenwich. Prices vary for individual events. Multiple festival pass £75.

