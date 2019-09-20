Things to do today in London: Friday September 20 2019

Do a Rebecca Black (remember her, anyone?) and get down on Friday. Fill the day and night with partying, partying, yeah! Or, simply get involved in one of these five unmissable things to do today in London.

See a live recording of The Moth podcast. Five storytellers take the main stage of the atmospheric Union Chapel to share deep, meaningful conversations and stories about events that have happened in their lives.

Union Chapel. Tube: Highbury & Islington. Doors open at 7pm, starts at 8pm.

Tickets from £24.75. Book here.

Give the constructs of men’s and women’s clothing the finger and see an all-inclusive catwalk show like no other. The London Queer Fashion Shows invites more than a hundred models of all sizes, sexualities, genders and abilities to strut down the runway in show-stopping gender-fluid outfits made by LGBTQ+ designers.

V&A Museum of Childhood. Tube: Bethnal Green. 6.30pm-11pm. Tickets from £50. Book tickets here.

Be one of the first to see the UK release of Asian-American comedy-drama ‘The Farewell’. This story is about a loving Chinese family living far apart, nodding to all the intricacies of immigrant identity and family politics. It’s 2019’s sweetest watch.

Various London venues. Prices vary. Find a cinema here.

Head to the first-ever Cartonera Book Festival. Cartonera is a colourful South American publishing phenomenon that creates books from old cardboard, preventing them from otherwise gone to waste. Find out how to make these rainbow

creations and join a workshop with activists.

The Story Garden at the British Library. Tube: King’s Cross. Free. Find out more here.

Settle down for an evening of great German cinema. On the roster for tonight is drama ‘Lost Ones’ ‘All About Me’. Stick around and join actor Maria Dragus and curator Anna Smith

for Q&A sessions afterwards.

Regent Street Cinema. Tube: Oxford Circus. Prices vary. Book tickets and see schedule here.

