Things to do today in London: Monday Sep 23 2019

It may be Monday, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a fun-day! Give yourself something to look forward to after work (or on your lunch break!) and get involved in one of these five unmissable things to do today in London.

The start of the Druid year is here, so join the ancient order for a celebratory ceremony to mark the day when day and night are equal. Primrose Hill. Tube: Chalk Farm. 1pm.

Fancy seeing a musical unlike anything you’ve seen before? Head along to David Malloy’s ‘Preludes’ and get caught up in the trance-like excavation of Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s life. Southwark Playhouse. Tube: Borough. Book tickets here.



This food-focused 14-day celebration is still in full swing. Head down to Mercato Metropolitano for a herbal honey infusion workshop, or swing by Better Health Bakery for a sourdough starter giveaway. Various locations. Find out more here.

Expect fashion photography at its glitziest, sexiest best. Treat yourself to a golden ticket to Walker’s wonderland and gawp at the beautiful images of fashion, sex and all sorts (no, we don’t mean the sweets). V&A. Tube: South Kensington. 10am-5:45pm. £15.

Take your Monday up a notch and enjoy a Gimlet or two at this swanky Mayfair spot. This classy, old drink includes orange flower water and cassia so it’s like a drinkable perfume – in a good way.

Kwãnt. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. 5pm-1am.

