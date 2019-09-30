Things to do today in London: Monday September 30 2019

Don’t let the bad Monday vibes weigh you down! Give yourself something to look forward to after work at these five brilliant things to do today in London.

Get yourself down to one of the ace foodie events happening all across London, including foraging walks and kombucha workshops, or try special menus from London’s eateries for the final days of Urban Food Fortnight. Various London locations. Find details for Monday’s events here.

Are you feeling lethal? Catch a special 16mm screening of director Mary Harron’s terrifying ‘American Psycho’ straight from the projector of The Prince Charles Cinema. You’ll be listening to Phil Collins for days. The Prince Charles Cinema. Tube: Leicester Square. £12.50.

Watch Alexander Zeldin’s third National Theatre play ‘Faith, Hope and Charity’, a beautiful and bittersweet drama about people trying their best. National Theatre, Dorfman. Tube: Waterloo. Until Oct 12. £15-£61.

Make time for the fantastical, fairytale, magical fashion photography of Tim Walker at the V&A, so good our reviewer gave it a full five stars. ‘It’s like he saw the signpost to whimsy on the yellow brick road and gleefully tore off laughing into the deep, dark wood..’ V&A. Tube: South Kensington. £15.

Hear from the experts about what we can do to combat climate change with this lecture at the Museum of London. Professor Vicky Pope will discuss the challenges of climate modelling and reduction of emissions, Dr Damien Short will talk about why we need to legislate against Ecocide and Professor Geoffrey Beattie will discuss the psychology that stops us from taking action. Museum of London. Tube: Barbican. Free, just turn up.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

