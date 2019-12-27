Things to do today in London: Saturday December 28 2019

Not sure what to do in this weird period between Christmas and New Year? We’ve got you sorted with all kinds of London festivities, from the Big Fat Quiz of the Year the Lighthouse pub to the Museum of Architecture Gingerbread City. Put down that mince pie and get out of the house.

Gather the troops and put those noggins together for the 2019 Big Fat Quiz of the Year at the Lighthouse. There’s a jackpot cash prize of £200 and a delightful £100 bar tab for first prize.

The Lighthouse. Battersea Park rail. Sat Dec 28. £2pp.

Sad dreary winter weather getting you down? Feast your eyes on the newly restored Greenwich Painted Hall, aka the ‘Sistine Chapel of the UK’, and take in some of the greatest Baroque décor ever created in England.

Old Royal Naval College. Cutty Sark DLR. £12.



Marvel at the tasty gingerbread city created by top London architecture firms at Somerset House. There’s also a chance to learn how to build your own edible spiced and sweet creation.

Somerset House. Tube: Temple. Until Jan 5. £9.

Spend your Christmas downtime seeing the best of the best theatre. This hit musical from Canada is so stirring it could make a lump of rock weep. Set during 9/11, it tells the story of how an unlikely community formed.

Phoenix Theatre. Tube: Leicester Square. Until May 23. Prices vary.

Use the quiet days in between Christmas and New Year to explore south-east London’s gorgeous art deco mansion. It’s the perfect setting for a wintry walk to burn off that extra helping of roast potatoes.

Eltham Palace. Eltham rail. £14.40.

Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.