Things to do today in London: Saturday February 1 2020

January is over, payday is here and you’re finally allowed to eat and drink whatever you want again. Celebrate the end of the worst month of the year this Saturday at a cask ale festival or a raucous all-night gala from drag king troupe Pecs.

Sample more than 20 cask ales from some of the UK’s most exciting microbreweries at this north London knees-up. Look out for beer and chocolate tutorials, pie and beer pairings, and resident DJs pumping out rock ’n’ roll tunes.

The Snooty Fox. Canonbury Overground. Until Sat Feb 1. Free.

Mingle with London royalty as the drag king troupe Pecs return to the Vault Festival with another whopper of a late-night show, followed by a sweaty all-night party. It will be kitsch. It will be femme. But above all, it will be camp!

Underbar, The Vaults. Tube: Waterloo. Sat Feb 1. £15.



From students to up-and-coming designers, more than 60 potters will be selling their ceramics at this work at this fair full of quirky lamps, tableware, vases, pots, sculptures and jewellery.

Copeland Park & Bussey Building. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Feb 1. £1.

Chelsea Physic Garden has a unique microclimate, with 120 species of snowdrops having bloomed early in the garden as a result. Learn more about these dainty flowers at a series of guided tours and workshops on the final weekend of the season.

Chelsea Physic Garden. Tube: Sloane Square. Until Feb 2. £8.50.

The premise of this sale is the same as ever: pay £15 for 1kg of retro and pre-loved clothes, which equates to about a fiver per item, or enough silk scarves to set up your own shop.

Pop Brixton. Tube: Brixton. Until Sun Feb 2. Free entry.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

