Things to do today in London: Saturday February 15 2020

London might be full of loved-up couples this Valentine’s weekend, but there’s still plenty of exciting stuff for the singletons among us, from a queer-friendly speed dating event to a strictly couple-free street art workshop. Still feeling lonely? Drown your sorrows at a charity beer festival instead!

More than ninety of London and the southeast’s best breweries will be pouring pints at this massive new beer fest, with all proceeds going to drinks industry charity The Benevolent. Cheers to that!

The Cause. Tube: Tottenham Hale. Sat Feb 15. £12.

Join graffiti artist Sophy Robson (aka SoFLY) for this free workshop at Waterloo’s colourful street-art gallery, where you’ll work together on a collective mural while enjoying live music from Busk London. Valentine’s lovers should stay clear though, this Saturday is strictly for singles!

Leake St. Tube: Waterloo. Sat Feb 15. Free.

Bond with your partner or share the love with your friends on this marathon group ride where you’ll be accompanied by a fleet of musical bikes pumping out love-themed tunes. All abilities welcome.

Meet outside National Theatre. Tube: Waterloo. Sat Feb 15. Free.



Find dates, make friends and have a laugh with like minds at this queer-friendly night. First up is a Valentine’s-themed speed-dating session followed by queer comedy and a free afterparty. Tickets get you a complimentary goodie bag too.

The Apple Tree. Tube: Chancery Lane. Sat Feb 15. £8.



Get a unique insight into the Chinese diaspora at this immersive performance inside a Chinatown tearoom, where you’ll get to eavesdrop on characters around the room as you enjoy delicious snacks.

Wun’s Tea Room and Bar. Tube: Leicester Square. Until Sun Feb 23. From £17.

