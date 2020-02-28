Things to do today in London: Saturday February 29 2020

It’s a leap year! That means you get a bonus day today. Don’t waste it: get crafty at the UK’s biggest beer festival, learn how to put on your own event at a DIY venue open day or swap New Cross for New Orleans at a South London Mardi Gras bonanza.

Craft Beer Rising’s brand new beer fest is the biggest in the UK, with nearly 150 different exhibitors pouring pints. Check out crafty offerings from a bunch of big names and small-batch brewers, soak up the booze with vegan street food and groove to tunes from DJ Artwork and Hoxton Radio.

Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Feb 29. From £12.

San Francisco’s Disposable Film Festival comes to London, showcasing a collection of inventive short films made on unusual devices, from CCTV cameras and webcams to iPods and toys. The evening also Exploding Cinema’s trademark psychedelic light show, live music and a raffle.

The Cinema Museum. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Sat Feb 29. £7.



Take part in printing workshops, enjoy vegan brunch, check out live performances and film screenings, and find out more about putting on your own event at an open day from this volunteer-run south-east London venue.

DIY Space for London. South Bermondsey rail. Sat Feb 29. Free.

Pick up some bargain vinyl, rare records and limited edition presses at this King’s Cross residency from the Independent Label Market, where all proceeds will go towards Syrian refugee charity Action for Sama.

Canopy Market. Tube: King’s Cross. Until Sun Mar 1. Free.



Enjoy a taste of the Deep South in south London at this Louisiana hoedown at Peckham’s favourite railway arch venue. The bar will be decked out in beads, balloons and trinkets, with face-painting and po’boy sandwiches on offer, and live music from the Brass Funkeys. Head down before 6pm to enjoy a free cocktail.

Peckham Springs. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Feb 29. Free.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.