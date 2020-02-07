Things to do today in London: Saturday February 8 2020

Get your groove on this Saturday at one of several dance-filled events around the capital, from a contemporary choreography festival to a funky fundraiser and a cheesy-pop skate-along.

Kew’s annual orchid extravaganza returns this Saturday for its twenty-fifth year. The Princess of Wales tropical greenhouse will be bursting with vibrant displays celebrating the magnificent biodiversity of Indonesia. Learn more about the fascinating flowers at a series of talks and late openings throughout the season.

Kew Gardens. Kew Gardens Overground. Until Mar 8. From £16.50.

What’s better than chocolate and cocktails? Chocolate cocktails, obviously. Get your sugar fix at this pop-up cocktail bar serving choccy takes on the classics, from chocolate shots to Chocotinis, and chocolate G&Ts. Willy Wonka, eat your heart out.

96 Leather Lane. Chancery Lane tube. Select dates until Apr 25. Tickets £9 including one drink.



This travelling festival of ‘expanded choreography’ from British and Norwegian dancers is in London this weekend, with a series of haunting and surreal contemporary dance performances.

Various venues. Deptford rail. Until Sun Feb 9. Free-£13.



Head to Pop Brixton for this funky fundraiser for the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Relief and Recovery Fund. There’ll be live disco, house and funk, raffles and fab food and drink. Donate what you can for entry.

Pop Brixton. Brixton tube. Sat Feb 8. Donation.



Glide along to Girls Aloud and attempt an axel accompanied by Avril Lavigne at a frozen edition of this much-loved cheesy club night, where you’ll hear all the old ’90s and noughties classics. Fancy dress is encouraged, and the bar will be open for those brave enough to attempt a tipsy skate.

Alexandra Palace. Alexandra Palace rail. Sat Feb 8. £10.

