Things to do today in London: Saturday January 18 2020

Whether you’re finding Dry January a little too dry or struggling to resist the leftover Christmas cheese in your quest to complete Veganuary, there’s plenty of motivation to be found around London this weekend, from a booze-free knees-up to a conscious living festival and a workshop to help you get on top of all your life admin. You’ve got this!

This booze-free festival features motivational talks, free cocktail classes and more than fifty traders peddling the finest alcohol-free beer, wine, spirits and craft sodas money can buy. Perfect for the sober, sober-curious and anyone who prefers dry gin to Dry Jan.

The Old Truman Brewery. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Jan 18-Sun Jan 19. Free entry.

Determined to sort your life out in 2020? Get on top of your finances, clear your overflowing inbox and tackle all the life admin you’ve been avoiding for months at this workshop with personal responsibility coach Nat Rich.

Colours Hoxton. Tube: Old St. Sat Jan 18. £30.



Scoff plant-based street food and sip conscious cocktails at the opening weekend of this celebration of vegan living, featuring live music, talks and workshops inspiring you to live more consciously through Veganuary and beyond.

The Boiler House. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sat Jan 18-Sun Jan 19, Jan 25-26. Free entry.

Grab a warm cider and gather round the fire for live folk music at this traditional celebration of Twelfth Night in the candlelit herb garden at the Brunel Museum. Bring warm clothes, lanterns, marshmallows to toast and your best wassailing voice.

Brunel Museum. Rotherhithe Overground. Sat Jan 18. £10.



Channel Picasso’s neon blue period at this arty party where guests collaborate on a giant mural canvas in a club-style art studio while a DJ plays dance tunes to get you moving. There’s a bar to help you get the creative juices flowing, too.

The Lighthouse. Tube: Old St. Sat Jan 18. £32.

