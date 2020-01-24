Things to do today in London: Saturday January 25 2020

January is nearly over and London is springing into life again, with plenty of exciting things to get you out of the house at last, from a tasty tour of Chinatown to a Burns Night feast and a garden ramble that’ll really put a spring in your step.

South-east London is a haven for craft beer enthusiasts, and eight of its best local breweries will be in attendance at this festival, offering small-batch brews at discounted prices, with live music from ‘Reggae n That’ and a free shot of whisky for the first 50 punters. It is Burns Night, after all.

Peckham Levels. Peckham Rye Overground. Sat Jan 25. Free.

Celebrate Chinese New Year by learning all about Chinatown's fascinating history and sample the area's many culinary delights on this in-depth walking tour, which includes a tasty buffet lunch.

China Exchange. Piccadilly Circus tube. Sat Jan 25. £27.



Sample beers from some of the UK's top breweries while raising cash for Australia’s disaster relief services at this fundraiser hosted by Pressure Drop. There’ll also be a bake sale, a coffee stand and a traditional Aussie sausage sizzle, with merch to buy and fantastic foodie prizes to be won in a raffle.

Pressure Drop Brewery Taproom. Tottenham Hale tube. Sat Jan 25. Free.



Spring has arrived at the Chelsea Physic Garden, where over 120 species of snowdrops have already bloomed thanks to the space’s unique microclimate. Learn more about these dainty flowers at a series of walks and talks throughout the season, starting this weekend.

Chelsea Physic Garden. Sloane Square tube. Until Feb 2. £9.50.



Enjoy a delicious four-course Scottish feast before enjoying readings of Rabbie’s verse and dancing to a live band at this extravagant Burns Night.

Barge East. Hackney Wick Overground. Sat Jan 25. £45.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.