Things to do today in London: Saturday March 14 2020

If you’re venturing out this weekend, here are some small events to choose from, including a queer art exhibition and marathon film screening in Crystal Palace.

Funicular Productions takes you on an educational tour through the history of three iconic cocktails at this immersive tasting session, where you’ll get to sample a Mojito, a Long Island Iced Tea and an Espresso Martini while learning about their origins.

Timeless Bar and Kitchen. London Fields Overground. Sat Mar 7. £38.

Check out a varied collection of artworks exploring queerness at this open-call collaborative exhibition featuring the work of more than 50 LGBTQ+ artists, staged as part of the And What? Queer Arts Festival which starts this weekend.

Archive Gallery. Haggerston Overground. Until Sun Mar 22. Free.

Head to the banks of the River Roding to help pick up plastic waste, plant trees and regenerate a polluted ecosystem – with live music to entertain you as you work. Afterwards your good deeds will be rewarded with a delicious banquet, hot tipples, more live music and DJs.

Secret Zone 4 location in east London. Sat Mar 14. £15-£20.

Can’t make it to Cannes this year? Head south of the river instead, for the eleventh edition of the Crystal Palace International Film Festival. This evening’s screening features a varied selection of international shorts, many of which are UK premieres. There’s also South East Asian street food and a bar.

Stanley Halls. Norwood Junction Overground. Sat Mar 14. £10.

At Camden People’s Theatre you can catch ‘Teen Slut’, Lauren Steele’s honest and funny account of her experience of unlearning the sexual shaming she encountered in her youth. The whole show is set to a riotous score by feminist punk band Jeff.

Camden People’s Theatre. Warren St tube. Sat Mar 14. £8-£10.

