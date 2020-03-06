Things to do today in London: Saturday March 7 2020

It might not be until tomorrow, but there are loads of events taking place all over London all weekend in celebration of International Women’s Day, including the tenth edition of the Southbank Centre’s groundbreaking women’s festival.

Women of the World celebrates its tenth anniversary this year! Speakers including Scarlett Curtis, Sandi Toksvig, Elif Shafak and Caroline Criado Perez will be taking part in talks and panel discussions over the weekend, alongside a varied schedule of performances and workshops.

Southbank Centre. Tube: Waterloo. Until Sun Mar 8. £40 day pass.

Browse original artwork and handcrafted homeware, toys, jewellery, knitwear, ceramics, toiletries and greetings cards at this crafty market. There’ll also be a chance to pick up something truly individual, with artists and embroiderers offering portraits and personalised T-shirts.

Mercato Metropolitano. Tube: Elephant & Castle. Until Sun Mar 8. Free.



Funicular Productions take you on an educational tour through the history of cocktails in this immersive tasting session, where you’ll get to sample a Mojito, a Long Island Iced Tea and an Espresso Martini while learning all about the origins of these three world-famous tipples.

Timeless Bar and Kitchen. London Fields Overground. Sat Mar 7. From £31.50.

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher have spent hours of their lives scouring garage sales for VHS tapes. Here they take you on a guided tour through their most spectacular finds, from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin Pageant to a mysterious tape labelled ‘bonion sergery’. It’s a hilarious live equivalent to a 5am YouTube deep dive.

Soho Theatre. Tube: Tottenham Court Rd. Sat Mar 7. From £12.50.



Celebrate International Women’s Day by sweating it out in your nearest park on a free Parkrun. Female sport campaign This Girl Can is encouraging women and girls all around the country to join their first 5k event this weekend, with female stewards on hand to support newcomers, and a purple dress code. Gwarn, you can do it!

Various London locations. Sat Mar 7. Free.



