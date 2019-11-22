Things to do today in London: Saturday November 23 2019

We might have another week to go until December but we reckon it’s just about acceptable to be getting into the festive spirit. And there are loads of opportunities to do so this Saturday: at a Scandinavian Christmas market in Rotherhithe, on Camden Market’s new ice rink, which opened this week, and sipping a Christmassy cocktail or two at Barking’s Laser Light Synth display.

Attendees can take part in this unique light display by Bafta-winning artist Seb Lee-Delisle by tapping on custom-made synths to release laser beams into the night sky.

Barking Riverside Project Office. Tube: Barking. Sat Nov 23. Free.

London’s Finnish and Norwegian churches provide the backdrop for this festive fair. Hit up stalls selling Scandi treats and glug some Nordic gløgg.

Albion Street. Rotherhithe Overground. Until Sun Nov 24. Free entry.

Check out sign rap performers including hip hop hero SignKid at this free Saturday night out as part of Walthamstow’s celebration of deaf and disabled artists.

Welcome to the Forest Bar. Tube: Walthamstow Central. Sat Nov 23. Free.

Nothing says ‘Christmas in London’ like a pop-up ice rink! Camden Market’s North Pole-themed rink is new for 2019 and the longest in north London. A ticket also gets you some great discounts on goodies from around the market.

Camden Market. Tube: Camden Town. Until Sat Jan 9 2020. £6-12.

Ready for another of the Royal Academy’s magical lates? Dance to DJ sets, see light shows and inflatable art, join life-drawing workshops and find secret underground bars at this eco party in one of London’s most beautiful galleries.

Royal Academy of Arts. Tube: Piccadilly Circus. Sat Nov 23. £35.

