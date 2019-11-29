Things to do today in London: Saturday November 30 2019

The Christmas period is synonymous with consumerism, but your festive fun doesn't have to be bad for the planet. Drink locally brewed beers at Crate’s Winter Escape Festival, pick up eco-friendly gifts at Pebblefestive and do your bit to keep London green at a plantathon in Mile End Park this Saturday.

A big winter knees-up hosted by brewers Crate. Browse stalls from local beer makers and craftspeople, enjoy DJs and live music and take part in brewery tours and kombucha workshops. Stick around later on to see the space transformed into one of Mick’s legendary discos.

Mick’s Garage. Hackney Wick Overground. Sat Nov 30. Free.



Pick up works from the best illustrators in the city, see live mural-making, join hands-on workshops and dance at a club night takeover by Margate’s Fantastic Pleasure at this annual festival celebrating London’s best and brightest sketchers.

Bargehouse. Tube: Southwark. Until Sun Dec 1. From £10.



Find sustainable stocking fillers at this eco-friendly Christmas fair. There’ll also be plenty of plant-based treats to eat and drop-in talks on how you can have a less wasteful Christmas. Say goodbye to over-packaged gift sets.

Flat Iron Square. Tube: London Bridge. Sat Nov 30. £7.50.

Help to grow a mix of deciduous and evergreen tree species specially chosen to replicate British woodland at this community plantathon hosted by the Woodland Trust and Tower Hamlets council.

Mile End Park. Tube: Mile End. Sat Nov 30. Free.



Join Christmas workshops, like foraged wreath making, wrapping paper inking and winter apothecary, during the day and dance to DJs, sip mulled wine or take part in a stargazing sesh as darkness falls at this day-to-night Christmas party in a Georgian mansion.

Beckenham Place Mansion. Beckenham Junction rail. Sat Nov 30. From £20.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.