Things to do today in London: Saturday October 26 2019

It’s here. You’ve made it. Saturday has arrived. Now fill your two days off work with these five brilliant things to do. Go and see some interactive visual art in Deptford, welcome the autumn with open arms at a festival in east London and start Halloween early with a trip to a pumpkin patch in Wimbledon

See St Paul’s Cathedral lit up with projections illuminating its wartime history. Poetry and photography will tell the story of St Paul’s Watch – the volunteers who protected Wren’s masterpiece during the Blitz. St Paul’s Cathedral. Tube: St Paul’s. Until Sun Oct 27. Free.

Hot girl summer has long come to an end – time to embrace wholesome autumn. At this festival dedicated to the crunchy-leaf season you can fill up on street food before dancing in ceilidhs, shopping at the mini craft market and joining autumnal workshops in the Geffrye Museum’s front garden. Geffrye Museum. Hoxton Overground. Free.

Make your way to south-east London for this free, sprawling, eccentric contemporary arts festival that will leave almost no area of Deptford untouched. Check out an installation from artist Gray Wielebinski around the pool at Wavelengths Leisure Centre, and an exhibition by Shuyao Zhu inside the Anything Chinese Supermarket. Various locations in Deptford. Until Nov 3. Free.

Wimbledon has transformed, Cinderella-style, into a pumpkin patch. The site even has its own Pumpkin Café. Borrow a wheelbarrow and give a needy gourd its forever home. Wimbledon Park. Tube: Wimbledon Park. Until Thu Oct 31. £2.50 entry, pumpkins start at £2.

Bring along your KeepCup and see films showcasing the effects of climate change and the sustainable projects that are making a difference. Films will be screened at London Bridge Hive, Guy’s Chapel, The Old Operating Theatre Museum and Kino Bermondsey. Various locations. Until Oct 28. Free.

