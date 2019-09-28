Things to do today in London: Saturday September 28 2019

Turn that Saturdaze into a Satur-yay (sorry) with these five top-notch activities. Whether you fancy being wholesome on a farm or getting the steins in at Oktoberfest, let Saturday night fever settle in.

Get a dose of country air into your city life. With over 30 city farms and community gardens taking part, see donkey shows, browse giant pumpkin patches and cheer on proud cows wearing rosettes. Farm to table? More like farm to fun. Woodlands Farm Trust. Free, some ticketed activities. Tube: Welling rail station.

Go out with a hop, skip and jump at Skip Garden. They’re moving to a new home and throwing an outdoor bash to celebrate. Eat homemade pizza made from onsite ingredients and dance around an open fire whilst Dig It Soundsystem provides the tunes. Skip Garden. Tube: King’s Cross St Pancras. £15.

Head south of the river for a big German boozy bonanza. Celebrate traditional Oktoberfest with bunting, benches, a Hosen Brass brand and special German beers galore!

Gipsy Hill Brewing Co. Taproom. Free Entry. Tube: Gipsy Hill rail.

Geek out and pull an all-nighter at this 15-hour sci-fi film marathon. Watch ‘Robocop’, ‘Dredd’, ‘The Matrix’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘Aliens’, ‘Predator’ and ‘The Matrix’ one after another. Bring coffee. Prince Charles Cinema. Tube: Leicester Square. £25.

Walk with a purpose and take part in this five-mile sponsored walk through London’s landmarks such as Royal Greenwich Park, the Old Royal Naval College and the Cutty Sark.

Circus Field. Tube: Blackheath rail. £20, adult, £10 child.

