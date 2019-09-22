Things to do today in London: Sunday Sep 22 2019

Summer might now seem like it’s over, but that doesn’t mean that the fun is too! Make the most of what the city has to offer and get involved in one of these five unmissable things to do today in London.

Join politicians, campaigners and philosophers as they debate everything from climate change to the future of health tech at this festival for the mind. And, if things get a little too high brow, lighten the mood with a spot of stand-up comedy.

Kenwood House. Tube: Golders Green/Archway then bus 210. 9.15am-7pm. Book tickets and see full programme here.

Are you a goth who wants to turn the food on your plate the same colour as your emotions? Or maybe you just like it when restaurants add squid ink to dishes, staining your teeth in the process. If so, you’re in for a treat at this food fest with a twist, where everything on offer is, you guessed it, black. Gorge to your emo heart’s content.

Oval Space. Tube: Bethnal Green. 11am-9pm. Book tickets here.



One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, or so the saying goes. Buy other people’s unwanted wares at this crowd-sourced street sale in E5 where sellers are invited to set up stalls outside their homes.

Various locations. 11am-4pm. Free entry. See map of locations taking part here.

East London is known for its street art, and this fest will see 40 spray can-totting artists collaborate to cover the area’s largest legal spray painting wall. There will also be the chance to take part in graffiti workshops if you see yourself as the next Banksy.

Nomadic Community Garden. Tube: Shoreditch High Street Overground. Free.

Fancy spending your Sunday evening with Brad Pitt? (Stupid question, really.) Join the Hollywood star for his second outing of the summer, and get lost in space (and his eyes) on this memorable journey to the stars.

Book tickets here.

