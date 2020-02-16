Things to do today in London: Sunday February 16 2020

Feeling crafty for February? There’s plenty to inspire you this Sunday. Brush up on your culinary skills at an immersive Vaults Festival performance, pick up new materials at a creative swap shop and get inspired by master leather workers at a pop-up Fashion Week exhibition from Mulberry.

Exchange your unused craft materials for someone else’s unwanted treasures at this massive swap shop combining creativity and sustainability. There’ll be a crafty quiz to take part in after you’ve had your pick of the goods on offer.

Cecil Sharp House. Camden Town tube. Sun Feb 16. £5.

Explore culinary skills through a role play game in this immersive show-cum-dining experience where audience volunteers will learn how to prep and organise a work station on a noble quest for dinner.

The Vaults. Waterloo tube. Sun Feb 16. From £16.50.



Pick up unique boho gems and handcrafted wares, take part in denim-customising workshops, sample street food, sip cocktails and dance to Afrobeats, soul and disco at this festival-themed market celebrating all things bohemian.

93 Feet East. Shoreditch High St Overground. Sun Feb 16. Free.



Catch a screening of Larry David’s rarely seen directorial debut ‘Sour Grapes’, hear from ‘Seinfeld – On Screen’ author Stephen Lambe, take part in a quick-fire quiz and enjoy free pretzels galore at this one-day festival celebrating the cantankerous mind of beloved comedy genius Larry David.

Moth Club. Hackney Central Overground. Sun Feb 16. £20.



Go behind the scenes at Mulberry’s Fashion Week pop-up exploring its sustainable fashion ethos. Dive into an immersive exhibition bringing Mulberry’s craft to life, watch leather workers make bags by hand and sample signature pastries at Pophams café.

50 New Bond St. Bond St tube. Sun Feb 16. Free.



Find even more top things to do today in London, as selected by Time Out editors.

Get more London events delivered direct to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.