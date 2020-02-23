Things to do today in London: Sunday February 23 2020

If you’re all about supporting independent business, you need to get out and about this Sunday. Pick up some interesting reading material on a bookshop crawl, or trawl through the goodies at an indie music market for some new tunes to spin. Jeff Bezos hates to see it!

Back for its fifth year, the London Bookshop Crawl takes the basic premise of a pub crawl and swaps the booze for books. Grab a map and head out on your own, or join a guided group, with special talks and tours to check out en route.

Various London locations. Sun Feb 23. Free.

Join north London locals for the tenth anniversary of the Willesden Wassail, a charming modern version of the ancient tradition of blessing apple trees where you’ll join a procession down the high street, chanting the wassail song as you go. There’ll also be performances from local choirs and spoken-word artists.

Meet at Willesden Green tube. Sun Feb 23. Free.

Pick up rare records and barter for bargains at this market where a host of celebrated indie labels will be peddling vinyl, with all proceeds going to support Syrian charity Action For Sama. DJs will be spinning tunes and you can pick up some yummy food and drinks from all the usual Canopy traders too.

Canopy Market. Tube: King’s Cross. Sun Feb 23. Free.

There’ll be more than 50 stalls at this epic flea market where you’ll find everything from vintage clothing and accessories to kitchenware and knick-knacks at this mammoth flea market. There’ll also be a food hall and a sound system for sustenance and entertainment while you browse

EartH. Dalston Kingsland Overground. Sun Feb 23. £1.



Check out more than 500 classic vehicles and race cars at this mammoth expo, with specially curated anniversary displays from Audi and Range Rover and a series of talks from racing drivers and motoring experts around some of the most exciting cars in the collection.

Olympia London. Tube: Kensington Olympia. Sun Feb 23. £25.



